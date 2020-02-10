MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: February 10

A convicted sex offender who has reportedly failed to register makes another appearance on our "Most Wanted" list.

, 37, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and is also wanted on drug charges. Brown is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

is accused of failing to appear in court on assault charges, stealing a car, and having drugs. The 20-year-old is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

is wanted on a laundry list of charges: motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, menacing, harassment, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a felon, and drug possession. He is described as a 29-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

, 34, is accused of failing to appear in court on assault, harassment and menacing charges. Matos is a white male, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

, 48, is wanted on second-degree burglary charges. Clark is described as a 5-foot-10 white male with blond hair and hazel eyes and weighs 190 pounds.

is accused of failing to appear in court for car theft and trespassing charges. Mullins is a 27-year-old white male with blond hair and blue eyes, and is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds.

, 28, is wanted on menacing and domestic violence charges. James is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

, 25, is wanted on charges of assault, false imprisonment and harassment. Barron is described as a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.