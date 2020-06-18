MISSING: Teen believed to be in Colorado, authorities ask for help locating her

The Canon City Police Department is helping authorities in Montana track down a missing teen who may be in Colorado.

Police in Colorado shared a photo of 17-year-old Jade Hoff Thursday morning from the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office in Montana. She is pictured at the top of this article. She is believed to be in the Fremont County area.

"Jade is believed to be in the company of Joshua Heiden and Jordan Bronson. Bronson may be working for an HVAC company in Canon City," The Canon City Police Department wrote on Facebook. "They are possibly travelling in a 90's model tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Wyoming plates. If you have any information on where Jade Hoff may be, please contact your local law enforcement agency."

The sheriff's office in Montana originally thought Jade may be travelling to Yellowstone. She was last seen on May 25.

You can also call 406-447-8235 and hit option 1 for information.