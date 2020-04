Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help in tracking down a runaway teen.

A picture of 16-year-old Delaney Rader is at the top of this article. She was last seen on Feb. 27 in El Paso County. Her information was shared publicly on Thursday.

The sheriff's office is reporting she requires medication and has an active warrant.

Call 719-390-5555 with information on her location.