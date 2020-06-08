MISSING: Pueblo County teen last seen June 4

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office sent out information to the public on Monday concerning a runaway teenager.

Haven Navarro, 15, is pictured at the top of this article. She was reported as a runaway on June 5 and was last seen at 10 p.m. on June 4. The sheriff's office believes her welfare is endangered due to her age.

Navarro left her home in the 3100 block of W. Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West. She was last seen wearing spandex shorts and a gray sweatshirt with dark sleeves.

If you have any information on her location you're asked to call (719) 583-6250.