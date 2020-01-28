MISSING: Nationwide search for brother and sister who could be in Colorado and could be in danger

A nationwide search is underway for two kids who could be in danger and could be in Colorado.

A statewide alert went out Tuesday afternoon for 7-year-old Bentley and 9-year-old Karley Dunkelberger. The pair was reported missing out of Battle Creek, Michigan. Authorities believe they could be in Colorado. Both kids are posted at the top of this article.

According to authorities in Michigan, the kids could be with their parents Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. The parents have a "history of drug use and violent tendencies," according to authorities. Rebecca also suffers from a cognitive disorder.

The last sighting was in Michigan on Tuesday. They could be traveling in a 2013 Kia Sorento, black in color with Michigan license plate 4LUZ90.

Call 911 if seen.