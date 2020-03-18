MISSING: Colorado woman last seen in 2018, El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help

It has been nearly two years since the family of Jane Mudder has heard from her.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Mudder and a vehicle tied to her case. Authorities are hoping for help from the public in finding her.

Mudder was reported missing by her sister on May 29, 2018. The last time her sister heard from her was April 28, 2018 when Mudder lived in the 7000 block of W. Highway 24. Mudder was renting a room at a home.

On May 3, 2018, surveillance video from a bank in the 300 block of Highway 24 showed Jane alone, performing a financial transaction. The next day she was seen at a store in the 9000 block of E. Highway 24 before leaving the parking lot in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which authorities believe was a 2016 model.

Her landlord last saw her on May 5, 2018, when a man picked her up and Mudder claimed she was going to Dallas.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking for any information to include any sightings you may have had of Jane. They are also asking if you received or made a phone call to Jane on May 5, 2018, to please call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.