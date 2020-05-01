MISSING: Colorado teen who suffers from 'cognitive impairment,' last seen Thursday

An alert went out Friday afternoon from authorities in Colorado asking the public to be on the lookout for Daniel Williams.

Williams, 18, is pictured at the top of this article. Authorities say he suffers from "cognitive impairment" and requires medication. The alert warns he may become aggressive if contacted.

Williams was last seen in the 5200 block of S. Haleyville St. in Aurora on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. At that time he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jean shorts and a multicolor backpack.

Call 720-432-5095 with any sightings or information.