Search called off for missing Colorado teen

UPDATE

Authorities provided a tragic update after issuing an alert for a missing teen from Highlands Ranch.

Parker was found deceased in his vehicle in Arvada. No foul play is suspected.

"Thank you all for sharing and keeping an eye out for Parker," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

____________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities in Colorado are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

Parker Preisser, 17, was reported missing on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Parker and his vehicle Friday afternoon stating Parker didn't show up for a school event and this is "very unusual behavior" for Parker.

He may be driving a 2017 Mazda 3 with Colorado license plate ACB-C82.

Call 303-660-7500 with any information.