MISSING: Colorado teen authorities say functions at the age of a 10-year-old

A statewide message went out to Colorado on Thursday in an effort to track down a missing teen who is developmentally delayed.

Trinity, pictured at the top of this article, is 19 but functions at the age of a 10-year-old according to authorities. She was last seen at her home in Aurora on Sunday at about midnight.

The Aurora Police Department is reporting she has serious medical issues and is developmentally disabled.

If you believe you have seen her since Sunday, or know where she is, please call 303-627-3100.