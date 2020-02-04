MISSING: Colorado teen, authorities believe she could be in Colorado Springs, Denver or Pueblo

Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

The Pueblo West Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 15-year-old Jewelieanna Muniz on Tuesday. She was reported as a runaway by her family on Jan. 27. She left her home in the 900 block of S. Honeysuckle Drive in Pueblo West.

Jewelieanna could be staying with people in Pueblo, Colorado Springs or Denver. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives have been actively searching for Jewelieanna and believe her welfare is endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and ask to speak to Detective Ryan Landreth.