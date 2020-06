A statewide alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing man with an "impaired mental condition."

Dalton "Frank" Buntin Jr., 87, was last seen in Pueblo at about 3 p.m. on Thursday. He was driving a 2006 white Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate 252-ZGQ. He was reportedly headed to a Walmart and hasn't been heard from since.

If you have seen him since Thursday at 3 p.m. you're asked to call 719-320-6030.