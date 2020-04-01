MISSING: Colorado family, police say 'unknown circumstances' in their disappearance

Three members of a Colorado family are missing and police are asking for the public's help.

The three people are pictured at the top of this article. The mother, father and one of their young children were last seen Monday morning at their home in Thornton, along 130th Way. Their 5-year-old daughter was left home alone. It is important to note the picture of the missing child may be outdated, the child's date of birth is Sept. 20, 2017.

They may be traveling in a 2008 grey Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate 231-REZ.

If you have any information you're asked to call 720-977-5050.