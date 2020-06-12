MISSING: Colorado Springs Police ask for help in locating teenage girl

Police in Colorado Springs turned to social media Friday night hoping for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

It isn't clear if the girl is considered a runaway, 11 News reached out to police for clarification. A photo of 17-year-old Michaela Rockwell is at the top of this article. Police shared her photo at about 10 p.m. on Friday asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Michaela was last seen in an area close to N. Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of Colorado Springs.

If you have seen this person or know of her whereabouts please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.