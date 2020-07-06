MISSING: At-risk teen last seen in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are asking the public for help in locating an at-risk teen.

A photo of 13-year-old Sebastian Rice is at the top of this article. He was last seen in the area of 1400 W. Rio Grande near Bear Creek Regional Park. Police did not provide the time or day he was last seen, but they are hoping someone in the public has seen him recently. His photo was shared publicly just after 7 Monday night.

If you have any information on his location you're asked to call 719-444-7000.