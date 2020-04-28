MISSING: 72-year-old woman considered at-risk, needs medication and could be headed toward Colorado Springs

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk woman who may be headed to Colorado Springs from Ellicott via bike.

At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 72-year-old Patricia Winter. She is pictured at the top of this article. According to authorities, she needs her medications.

She was last seen on Monday at about 2 in the afternoon along Jay Hawk Avenue in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs. Her blue and green bicycle is missing, so she could be travelling by bike.

Authorities believe she is trying to get to Kansas.

Call 719-390-5555 with any information or sightings.