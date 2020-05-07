MISSING: 7-year-old girl out of Colorado, could be with father who is ordered to have no contact with her

A statewide alert went out on Thursday for a missing girl out of Colorado.

Kyla White, 7, was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Ursula Street in Aurora on Thursday. She is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen at about 9 in the morning.

Kyla is believed to be with her father Lee Ellis White. White is ordered to have no contact with Kyla. The two were last seen on foot. It isn't clear what type of transportation Lee may be utilizing.

Lee is a wanted fugitive. Police are reporting there is no reason to believe Kyla is in danger with her father. Her father violated an active protection order stemming from a prior criminal case not involving Kyla.

Kyla was last seen wearing purple shorts and a purple shirt. Lee was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

If seen, call 911 or (303) 627-3100.

As of 4 p.m., this case did not qualify for an AMBER Alert.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.