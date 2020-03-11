MISSING: 68-year-old man last seen more than 24 hours ago

The whereabouts of a 68-year-old man remain unknown more than 24 hours after he was last seen.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Sean O'Donnell is considered endangered and is asking the public for help locating him.

O'Donnell was last seen at his assisted living center Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The center is located at 68 Security Blvd. in Widefield-Security. O'Donnell is described as a 5-foot-6 white male, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He may have facial hair, as seen in the photo above this article. He may be wearing a yellow jacket.

O'Donnell needs a cane to walk and takes medication for various health issues.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call EPSO at 719-390-5555.