MISSING: 5-year-old girl last seen in Pueblo on Friday, believed to be in danger

Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help in locating a missing 5-year-old girl, believed to be in danger.

A statewide alert for the missing girl went out Wednesday morning. Anita Attebery was last seen on Friday in the area of I-25 and Highway 50 in Pueblo. She is pictured at the top of this article. She suffers from a medical condition and requires medication. The case is out of Crowley County.

Anita may be with 33-year-old John Atterbery. Authorities did not clarify the relationship John has with Anita when the alert went out from CBI. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

It isn't clear how the two are traveling.

If seen, call 911.