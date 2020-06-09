3-year-old Colorado boy with autism last seen June 5, search efforts focused on the Eagle River

Hundreds of volunteers spent the past few days scouring a part of Colorado in search of a missing 3-year-old boy with autism. The search is now concentrated on a river.

Sebastian Castro disappeared Friday night near the Eagle Villas Apartments in Eagle. Search efforts have included ground crews, helicopters, and drone teams. Over the weekend, a piece of his clothing was found in the Eagle River. The phone he was carrying when he went missing was found on Sunday in the river below the apartment complex.

Sebastian Castro is pictured at the top of this article.

At one point, a 24/7 tip line was set up in the search. On Monday, the tip line was discontinued due to low call volume. Anyone with information is asked to call (970) 479-2201.

Eagle is about 125 miles west of Denver along I-70.