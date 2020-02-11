MISSING: 2-year-old Colorado boy, could be with his mom who had her parental rights removed

Police in Colorado hope the public can help them track down a missing 2-year-old boy.

On Feb. 6, the Commerce City Police Department learned a woman took her child after having her parental rights removed. As of Tuesday, police were still actively searching for the child, Danny Fish Jr. Pictures of Danny and his mother, 29-year-old Valerie Watson, are at the top of this article.

Police believe Valerie could be along the East Colfax corridor. Colfax runs through the heart of Denver and out east past Aurora.

If you have any information on the location of Danny or Valerie call 303-288-1535.