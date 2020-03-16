MISSING: 14-year-old boy out of Colorado, may be with 36-year-old man

Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

The teen, Vasilios Stylianou, may be traveling with an adult acquaintance, 36-year-old Adam Griffith. Both are pictured at the top of this article. Vassilios was last seen in Aurora at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1100 block of S. Uvalda, according to a statewide alert sent out on Tuesday. The Aurora Police posted on social media he was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 News is working to get that clarified.

Police believe Vasilios is a runaway.

Griffith drives a silver Nissan Frontier with duct tape on the front bumper. No license plate number was available last time this article was updated. Griffith was last seen leaving Parker Adventist Hospital in Aurora at about 4:15 in the morning on Monday.

If you have any information on their location, you're asked to call (303) 627-3100.