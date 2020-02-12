MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Colorado Springs

Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Due to her age, police are concerned over Isabella Makenzie Brock's well-being. She left her home under her own will, according to police, on Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of S. Murray Boulevard and Crestline Drive southeast of S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. She reportedly left her home sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Isabella was last known to be wearing a beanie and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with the words "No Sense" written on it.

If you have any information on her location you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

