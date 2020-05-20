MISSING: 13-year-old and 10-year-old not seen since Tuesday night

Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help finding two kids missing for more than 12 hours.

Thirteen-year-old Alexus Garcia and 10-year-old Noah Wyhe were last seen in the 400 block of Crestone Lane around 7 Tuesday night.

Alexus is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket.

Noah is 4-foot-10 and has an average build for a boy his age. He has brown hair and was wearing a black and gray shirt with teal shorts and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately at 719-444-7000.