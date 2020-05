Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Bouthiller is pictured at the top of this article. She reportedly walked away from Cedar Springs Hospital east of Highway 115 and just north of Lake Avenue on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a black "Star Wars" t-shirt and jeans.

Authorities are asking you to call 911 if you see her.