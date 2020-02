Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old boy.

Everett Montez was last seen Tuesday morning in the 9100 block of Monroe St. The neighborhood is on the east side of Thornton near Colorado Boulevard and 88th Avenue.

A picture of Everett is at the top of this article.

Thornton Police are reporting this case is not considered suspicious as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you see Everett, you're asked to call 911.