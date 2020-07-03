MISSING: 11-year-old last seen on Pegasus Dr., near Broadmoor area

CSPD needs your help finding a missing 11-year-old out of Colorado Springs.

Police say Jackson Fitzgerald voluntarily left his home near the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive on Thursday night and did not return. This is near the Broadmoor area.

Jackson is 5’2” 90 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the phrase "I make pink look good."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

