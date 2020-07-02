MISSING: 11-year-old Colorado boy last seen June 28, allegedly taken by his mother who just got out of jail

Authorities in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Aiden Casaus was last seen on June 28 when his biological mother, who does not have custodial rights for her son, picked him up from a friend's house. His mother, Francheska Flores, was recently released from jail.

According to online court records, Flores was sentenced for aggravated motor vehicle theft tied to a crime that happened on March 15, 2019.

Investigators believe they were in Colorado Springs on June 29 at Zachery Estrada's home, the boyfriend of Francheska. They were driving an older light-blue sedan. A license plate number was not available.

Francheska Flores now has a warrant out for her arrest for Violation of a Custody Order. She is also known to use the last name Bernal.

If you spot anyone pictured at the top of this article, you're asked to call 911 or 303-987-7103.