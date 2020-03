A statewide alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing 10-year-old boy in Colorado.

The boy, Daou Boubacar, is pictured at the top of this article. He was last seen leaving Yale Elementary School in Aurora Thursday afternoon at about 3. He left the area on foot and was wearing a green shirt, gray jeans, and a tan/black jacket at the time. Due to his age, authorities believe he could be in danger.

Call 303-627-3100 with any information on his location.