The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen who has been missing since March 23.

The request for help to find 15-year-old Aleesia Mullins came on Wednesday. She was last seen in Falcon, but mostly lives in the Pueblo area according to authorities. She is considered a runaway.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts you're asked to call 719-520-6666 or 719-390