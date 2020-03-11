MISSING: Authorities in Colorado are concerned for 2-year-old boy's physical safety, reportedly taken by his non-custodial mother

Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 2-year-old. Detectives have reason to be concerned about the physical safety of the child.

The father of the boy reported him missing on Sunday. The father said he was taken by his biological mother, without his consent. The mother has no legal parental standing.

A picture of 2-year-old Leo Liscum is at the top of this article along with his mother and suspect, Alexandra Gralewski. Gralewski reportedly took the child while he was under the supervision of a babysitter in Loveland.

"Detectives have reason to be concerned for the physical safety of the child, but wants the community to know that Gralewski is not a threat to the general public," Loveland Police wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. "Anyone who has information regarding Leo’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Gerard Cortina at 970-962-2061."

The case did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert as of Wednesday at 8:25 p.m.