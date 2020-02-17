Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million sold in El Paso County at a liquor store

Because of the Presidents Day holiday, someone will have to wait an extra 24 hours to claim a winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million!

The Colorado Lottery is reporting the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot ticket was sold at a Liquor Stop on Fountain Mesa Road southeast of Colorado Springs. The drawing was held Saturday night. The lucky ticket is worth $1,476,808 and the lottery offices will be back open on Tuesday.

The winning numbers for Colorado Lottery+ on Feb 15, 2020 were 6-9-16-25-33-35, Plus numbers: 1-10-12-14-24-40.