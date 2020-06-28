Local wedding venue gifts couples with free photoshoots after COVID-19 cancellations

Everything from concerts, to sports, to graduations has been cancelled or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A local wedding venue is making the best of it, gifting some couples with free wedding photoshoots.

“I’m really excited. This is the first time I’ve gotten to wear a wedding dress," said Ann Mortero.

Ann and John Mortero were one of three couples chosen for a photography session at Fountain Creek Ranch Sunday. The couple met in 2016 and decided to get married at the courthouse since John was enlisting in the army. They planned to have a big celebration this year, but then the pandemic happened.

"The date that we had was going to be our wedding anniversary, and the place that we were looking at is booked for another two years," said Ann Mortero. "So, it’s just gonna keep getting pushed back.”

“Your wedding day supposed to be the best day of your life, and when you have to completely change your plans, you know, it can be devastating," said Lacie Preisler with Fountain Creek Ranch.

The staff at Fountain Creek Ranch decided to give away photo sessions after cancelling all of their own 2020 bookings. The venue posted a notice on Facebook about an idea to give a few couples the chance to make still make picture memories. They asked brides and grooms to share their love stories and picked the winners.

"We know firsthand the disappointment in a lot of peoples' lives, especially couples who have been planning their wedding for probably years," said Preisler. "To give some couples the wedding pictures that they deserve is really important.”

Fountain Creek called photographers looking to build their own portfolios. The venue plans on using some of the photos for their own marketing as well.

Fountain Creek plans on hosting another photo session in August.