Local taxi company touts coronavirus-killing cleaner

As Colorado starts to slowly reopen, local taxi company zTrip is prepared for more passengers.

The company said it has stepped up cleaning efforts to make sure all its cabs are safe. zTrip said it uses Tersano Fogging System that can kill the coronavirus with 99.99 percent effectiveness. The cars are also disinfected with Trioxidane daily.

“We’ll have a team of people doing it that they wipe down every surface and then fog it,” said Bill George, zTrip’s CEO. “To fully clean a car, it takes about 8 minutes.”

The taxi company said it’s expanding services beyond just transporting people. Drivers are offering to make runs to the store for people under quarantine.

“Food and medicine are the big things and any other essential needs,” George said. “But we’ll go ahead and coordinate with them for a grocery list, pharmacy runs, if they need home repair items, anything like that. So we’ve made that clear to the customers, and what we try to do is link a driver with a specific passenger.”

Under normal circumstances, zTrip transports everyone from school children to seniors. During the pandemic, the company said it’s seen an increase in requests for medical rides.

“We’ve actually started installing Plexiglas shields that separate the passenger from the driver compartment, and one of the things we’re doing with that is we have specialized vehicles that are used for this purpose only to transport patients from the hospital that may have tested positive for COVID-19,” George said.

If a vehicle is used to transport a patient, it is deep cleaned before and after each trip.

“I think that’s the advantage they get when they use a branded service like ours that you know that there’s a company behind it that’s taking the steps the individual driver may not do,” George said.

Since the pandemic started, zTrip said business has been down about 50 percent across the country and 30 percent in Colorado.

“We seem to have found what we feel is the floor for the drop in business and our numbers are increasing daily. So we’re excited about the plans to reopen. I think it’s going to be a new world for a long time, but we’re prepared to adapt to it.”