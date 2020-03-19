Stores offer shopping hours for those most vulnerable to Coronavirus

Several stores are making sure those at highest risk for the Coronavirus have a chance to get the essentials they need to stay quarantined.

Target: Every Wednesday Target stores will reserve the first hour of shopping for elderly and those with underlying health issues. Target stores typically open at 8 a.m. They ask other guests who aren't included in those groups to plan their shopping accordingly

Safeway and Albertsons: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for vulnerable shoppers.

Whole Foods: Store hours have been adjusted and customers who are 60+ can shop one hour before the store opens to the general public. Click here to find your store's adjusted hours.

Dollar General: Corporate offices are strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day to be dedicated soley for the shopping needs of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Walmart: Between March 24 and April 28, all Walmart stores will reserve the first hour of shopping every Tuesday for customers 60-years old and older. It will Take place an hour before the store usually opens. The Pharmacy and Vision Center will also be open during this time.

King Soopers: Starting March 20, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. will be reserved for the shopping needs of senior citizens. For all other customers, store hours will be 8 a.m. - 8 p.m on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hours will be 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. all other days.