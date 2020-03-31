Local school districts start remote learning

As spring break comes to a close for many districts, students are heading back to class -- virtually.

Teachers in Colorado Springs School District 11 were expected to start reaching out to their students Tuesday to check in with them.

The day before, D-11 had teachers work from home to start transitioning to distance learning.

“(Monday) is our day where all of the schools, led by their principal, are doing teleconferences with their school staff about how they’re going to proceed with their school plan,” said David Engstrom, D-11’s Deputy Superintendent of Achievement, Learning and Leadership. “So (Monday’s) a real learning day for a lot of people in our organization as they’re venturing into not only how to do distance learning for their students but how they are learning as they are in their homes through teleconferences too.”

Engstrom said the district would be doing a mix of “high tech” and “no tech” since not every student has access to a computer and internet. For those who don’t have technology, students will get a packet to work on.

“We found that many of our families, a large percentage of our families, do have access to technology and have access to data, but oftentimes in District 11, that may be just a parent -- a parent with a cellphone or a parent with a laptop who’s working from home,” Engstrom said. “So even though we could say we have technology in our homes and they have access to data, that doesn’t mean that one, two or three children have access to that technology and data also.”

The district said it does have laptops and Chromebooks available that it plans to hand out to high school students to use while learning from home. D-11 said it was still evaluating exactly how many devices would be available for students.

“Our IT department is looking at all of the portable devices that we have in our schools, and they’re evaluating them for their ability to be able to support students at home,” Engstrom said. “Some of our devices might be older and the batteries might not work as well, so they are re-imaging our devices at our high school levels and then going to be starting a plan about how we can get them to our students.”

Moving forward, D-11 said Monday will always be a planning day for teachers. Students will be “in class” Tuesday through Friday and can reach out to their teachers then.

As of now, Gov. Jared Polis has ordered schools to stay closed through April 17, but Engstrom said D-11 is preparing for the closure to be extended.

“We’re making our plans until the end of the year so that we’ve got a plan in place just in case we’re not able to reconvene in our schools,” he said.

Many other school districts were also preparing for remote learning. In Pueblo, D-60 said its students started distance learning Monday. Manitou Springs D-14, Falcon D-49 and Woodland Park said remote learning would start Tuesday for students. Several other districts planned to start later this week or early next week.

Academy District 20 said students started online learning before spring break. During break, new guidelines and resources were put in place to help everything run smoother.

“The new road ahead will have bumps, but we will navigate this together,” D-20 Communications Manager Allison Cortez wrote in an email. “Flexibility, patience and open communication with teachers is key. Also, eLearning will look differently from child to child, class to class and school to school as teachers will work closely with students to keep them engaged and learning in the most effective way for the grade level and subject matter.”

Across the board, school districts said if parents and students have questions, they should reach out to their teacher.

“During these times, we want to ensure everyone we’re learning as we go, but we’re going to be OK and that we want to keep everyone safe, and that’s why we want people to stay at home,” Engstrom said.