Local retailers open doors to customers for first time in weeks

Friday was a big day for local businesses, as it was the first day they can let customers inside their doors for the first time in weeks, Under Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order.

But just because people are allowed inside the stores, doesn't mean business as usual. That's because there are still guidelines the governor says they must follow.

Still, shops say, they are more than happy to do these things to stay in business.

The doors at Terra Verde Boutique opened at 11:00 a.m. Friday, and it did not take long for customers to come in.

"It's emotional and what's hard is is that these people that you've seen for years and you want to put your arms around them and we can't," co-owner Carrie Baker said. "And so this is the new world and we are going to be careful and loving all at the same time."

Baker says they are follow all guidelines, such as wearing masks, not accepting returns, and providing customers with hand sanitizer. They even are passing out handmade masks to customers who don't have one on.

"We can't stress enough that we want everyone to feel comfortable and safe and leave our store healthy."

Shoppers venturing out near Woodmen and Powers say they are happy to comply, and they too are taking precautions.

"I'm just doing it because it is kind of the thing to do right now," Rob Vineyard explained pointing to his mask. "I'm not sick but if I sneeze this is going to stop my sneeze."

"Before I even got out of the vehicle I used hand sanitizer on my hands, then when I got back in I did it again," Ken Sublet added.

It might not be the way it was, but shops are ready to be back in business--in person.

"We are so excited, we just can't wait to see our customers. It's really emotional for us," Baker said.

Lots of places like Terra Verde are still doing online orders for those who don't feel comfortable just yet.

