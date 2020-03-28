Free food and beer for medical personnel and first responders

The Hermes Team at RE/MAX Properties want to honor first responders and medical personnel by buying them lunch/dinner and a drink on them.

Monday March 30th, The Hermes Team will be paying for all medical personnel and first responders lunch or dinner at Marigold Cafe and Bakery. They will also be paying for a growler of craft beer from Happy Tap for our local heroes as well.

If you are medical personnel or a first responder, all you have to do is call to reserve your spot, present a work ID for proof and your meal and drink are taken care of.

Justin Hermes tells 11 News he wanted to thank and support our first responders and medical personnel for all they're doing during the coronavirus outbreak. He also says he didn't want to just donate a sandwich or something small. He wanted to really give them a nice dinner and drink on him.

Beer and food can both be delivered.

To place an order at Marigold call (719) 599-4776 or visit them in person at 4605 Centennial Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80919. Marigold will be offering a special link menu

To place an order at Happy Tap call (719) 502-9093 or visit them in person at 1757 S. 8th St. Colorado Springs, CO 80905

