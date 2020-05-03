Local organization makes "COVID Readiness Kits" for those in need

Finding items like toilet paper, cleaners, and certain foods can be hard in times like these.

That's why a local organization is giving back, and doing the legwork for the community.

The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire has a mission during the pandemic: to help out members of the community by making "COVID Readiness Kits."

"A whole gallon of bleach, we've got rice, flour, beans, masks--which are really important right now--we've also got gloves, eggs, toilet paper, which is also really important right now," Autumn Quinn, the Reigning Empress for UCPPE said.

The kits are free of charge for anyone who needs it.

"Things that are hard to find, especially if you're immunocompromised and can't get to the store," Nic Grzecka , Emperor 44 for UCPPE said. "So we put all those items together in care packages."

People don't even have to get out of their cars. The organization says they hope people will take advantage and know they aren't alone.

"We're all in this together and we all have to come out of this together and you know, help your neighbors," Grzecka said.

"It's actually impacting peoples lives I think and it's not just a come have entertainment. There are so many people that are immunocompromised in our community," Quinn added.

The leftover kits from Sunday can be reserved and picked up at Club Q from 4:00-5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

You can also fill out a form to get one delivered. Click here to view the form for delivery and reservation.

If people prefer to stay in their car staff can walk them out, all they need to do is call the club at 719-570-1429 when they arrive.