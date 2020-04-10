Local nurse shares impactful story about working through COVID-19

Healthcare workers are racing to keep up with a virus that none of them have ever seen before. Working on the front lines during this pandemic is taking a toll on our nurses and doctors.

Local nurse Jessica Yoo works at UC Health Memorial in Colorado Spinrgs as a nursing house supervisor. In her 12 years as a nurse she has never seen anything like COVID-19. She says when she signed up to be a nurse she knew something like this would be possible. But, for her COVID-19 is very real and it brings on true anxiety and fear.

"You're scared that you potentially have the liability of bringing this home to your family and so this is very scary and very real."

Each day she goes into the hospital not knowing what will happen. She tell us she has never seen so many patients, each with a deadly disease. Yoo says all of her coworkers have been extraordinarily strong during this time.

"The simple fact that everyone walks through the door knowing that the day could bring sorrow, it could bring joy. Patients going home or it could be the worst day that they're about to experience in their life and career, they still walk through the door."

Work hasn't been the only hardship Yoo is facing right now. Her home life, like so many other healthcare workers, has been dramatically interrupted by this pandemic. She tells us her young children and her husband have to wait to see her when she gets home from work. Yoo tells us she strips down in the garage, immediately puts her clothes in the washing machine, and takes her shoes off, all before going inside.

"My kids and husband know not to say 'hi' for fear that my little ones run up and give me a hug. I go straight to the shower and meet up with them after."

Her job isn't necessarily easy on a normal day, but during the pandemic her responsibilities are cranked up a notch. With that added pressure, days can seem hard for her.

"Last week I kinda had a mental breakdown for about a half hour and I appreciate so much our leadership, because she pulled me aside and she gave me a hug. That means a lot."

Yoo says heroism looks different to all of us, but the people she works besides everyday are true heroes. She says each person in the hospital is rising to the challenge to keep patients and staff safe.

Our frontline workers, our medical staff, Jessica Yoo, they are our heroes