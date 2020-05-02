Local landlord doesn't charge rent for salon amid pandemic

Its always nice to hear about people helping others in this crazy time, and that is just what a local landlord is doing.

Last month, he chose not to charge rent amid the coronavirus outbreak, for the Canvas Studios Salon in Colorado Springs.

The owner there was so touched by the gesture, she scheduled him as the first haircut once the doors opened back up because he is a high risk customer.

"I'm just so grateful for Bob helping us out and I think that helping each other out is such a good thing and it makes you feel good. And we need it right now," owner Jana Buist said.

Right now they are open, but with staggered appointments. Workers and people going in there must wear masks.