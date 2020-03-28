Local family stranded in Philippines

A local family from Pueblo has been stuck in the Philippines for weeks. They tell 11 News their struggles to get home have been exhausting and no one seems to want to help them.

Douglas Sterner and his mother Pamla Sterner left March 3rd to head to the Philippines for Douglas' older brother's wedding. Little did they know their two-week vacation would turn into a travel nightmare when the coronavirus outbreak started to spread.

The Sterner's problems getting back to the US started on March 16th when they had a flight booked to come back to the US but President Trump shutdown US borders to most international flights.

"It didn't seem that there was going to be a problem. Again we came out here before the situation escalated and spiraled out of control," said Douglas.

After that their flight plans changed about five different times. They were about to catch a flight to Taiwan where they would then catch a connecting flight to Los Angeles, when the Philippines airport officials told them they weren't going.

"We waited for about two hours at the airport this morning snd finally we noticed there were two lines. One really super long line and then our shorter line. Pretty soon somebody came up and down our line and said 'are you Taiwanese citizens?' We said no we're not and they said 'then you're not going on the flight.'," Pamla said.

It turns out Taiwan wasn't allowing any foreign nationals to go into their border.

After all that trouble, the Sterner's continued to search for flights, maxing out credit cards along the way.

They tell us they had watched countries like Germany, Switzerland and Russia send special flights for their citizens so they could go home, but it seemed the US wasn't doing anything of the sort.

"We got our vitals checked. We got our temperature checked. We went through the questionnaire. They gave us a certificate that basically cleared us for travel for the next 24 hours saying that we were safe as far as any symptoms," Douglas said.

After they were told no again by flight crews, they were escorted back to a hotel where they've been ever since.

Douglas says he and his mom are emotionally and physically exhausted. On top of their travel problems they also missed Douglas' 6-year-old daughters birthday and both are having to take extra time off work.

"If I was a better swimmer, I'd swim to America. I mean I don't know what it takes but I would do anything to get back to my daughter."

As of Saturday the two tell 11 News they found flights from the Philippines to Korea, but when they went to book a ticket there was nothing available until April 4th.

11 News has reached out to Senator Cory Gardner's office. They tell us they have been working on ways to get thousands of stranded American's back to the US, but they did not have an update on where efforts stood on Friday. We also reached out to Congressman Doug Lamborn's office. They tell us they are working with the US Embassy and state department to see if the two can be added to a fly-out list.

We will continue to check on efforts to get them home and will update this story as we learn more.