"Friends, WE NEED MASKS. Even a square of fabric tied to the corners is better than nothing. If you can sew a double layer mask with elastic, even better"

One local doctor's office needs your help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthews- Vu Medical practice in Colorado Springs is asking the public to help out if possible.

They are asking people to drop them off at their location at 4190 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

