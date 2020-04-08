Local counselors provide video chat sessions with people struggling because of the pandemic

Many people might be feeling a strain on their mental health as they’re staying home more, and avoiding physical contact with other people during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are ways to make life feel a little more normal.

AspenPointe says it’s important to have a sense of normalcy during this time. That means going to bed and getting up around the same time every day. Get dressed like you’re going to work, even if you’re working from home.

AspenPointe says it has seen an increase in people reaching out for help with things like anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Providers are meeting with clients over the phone or through video chat and can usually see someone the next day.

“Therapy can look different with being outside of an office setting where you lose some of the comfort level that comes with the therapy space, but tele-video allows us to get as close as possible with that,” said Katie Blickenderfer, Case Management Director at AspenPointe.

If you’re struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Also, make sure you find ways to be virtually connected with friends and family.

"Particularly if you're living at home by yourself, social isolation can increase a lot of mental health, substance use issues, and so the more you can stay connected in safe ways and still social distance, the better,” said Blickenderfer.

If you need to talk to a professional, call AspenPointe at 719-572-6100.

If you need crisis support, the walk-in center at 115 South Parkside is still open for business.

