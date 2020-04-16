Local companies start 'tabs' at four Dutch Brothers locations for first responders

ERA Shields Real Estate has started 'tabs' for first responders and essential workers at four Dutch Brothers locations in Colorado Springs.

They partnered with Lendello Mortgage to help create these tabs so our community heroes can have their orders paid for. Other customers have also helped contribute.

The first two locations began on April 6th and the southern locations started April 13th.

These are the locations that are participating:

- 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

- 7970 N Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920

- 1802 E. Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

- 624 S. 21st Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

They ask that you bring your work badge and mention ERA Shields when you place your order to qualify for a free order.

