Local chefs teaching Facebook live classes during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local chefs offering cooking kits with Facebook live classes
Have you ever dreamed of taking a class with a trained chef? Now’s your chance. During the pandemic local restaurants and chefs are getting creative to keep their doors open.
Chef Brother Luck is offering Facebook live cooking classes on Saturdays. For the first class, he taught folks at home how to make three kinds of dumplings while also answering questions about Top Chef memories. You have to purchase a kit which is prepared at Lucky Dumpling. Click here for updates on classes.
If you like Italian, Chef Franco Pisani with Paravicini’s Italian Bistro is also doing Facebook live classes. His are on Wednesdays. For this class, you also purchase a kit with all the ingredients you need.
If you need a fun date night or a family meal on a budget, you can also find free cooking classes on Care and Share Food Bank’s Facebook page.
If you need a fun date night or a family meal on a budget, you can also find free cooking classes on Care and Share Food Bank’s Facebook page.