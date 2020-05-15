Local chefs teaching Facebook live classes during pandemic

Local chefs offering cooking kits with Facebook live classes

Have you ever dreamed of taking a class with a trained chef? Now’s your chance. During the pandemic local restaurants and chefs are getting creative to keep their doors open.

Chef Brother Luck is offering Facebook live cooking classes on Saturdays. For the first class, he taught folks at home how to make three kinds of dumplings while also answering questions about Top Chef memories. You have to purchase a kit which is prepared at Lucky Dumpling. Click here for updates on classes.