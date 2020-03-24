Local small grocery store offers free hour for seniors, curbside pickup for immunocompromised

A local natural foods store will have a dedicated hour for senior shoppers and will provide curbside pickup for those who are immunocompromised during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Mama Natural Foods on the west side of Colorado Springs will hold the senior hour ever Tuesday and Friday at 7 a.m. The store normally opens at 8. The owner says they might offer more days if this is popular.

"I feel like it can be very overwhelming for the senior population to get in with the hustle and bustle, so we want to give them some time of peace and quiet to try to come in and get stuff done," said Julie Sasinka, owner of the store.

For those with compromised immune system, Mountain Mamas says instead of coming to the senior hour, they recommend calling in an order and they will bring it to you curbside.

Mountain Mamas says it's seen a huge increase in customers looking for things that keep selling out at grocery chains. Staff has been able to keep most items on its shelves, despite the increased traffic.

"We have people repeatedly coming in saying the grocery stores are out of beans and rice or meat, chicken, these are all common things, toilet paper, of course, and we have been fortunate enough to pretty much have a consistent supply of all of those items," Sasinka said.