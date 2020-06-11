Lifetime Fitness reopens doors with new coronavirus policies in place

For the first time in almost three months, Lifetime Fitness is reopening its doors to members Thursday.

Gov. Jared Polis gave the official OK last week for gyms across Colorado to reopen, though under strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 11 News reporter Melissa Henry spoke with Lifetime Fitness General Manager Brian Chuckran on what members can expect when they return to the gym.

"The number one thing we're trying to focus and making our members feel is comfortable, safe and seeing that we are doing everything in our power to make sure that we are cleaning around the clock."

Chuckran said some areas will get cleaned every half-hour, some every hour, and on top of both, a daily deep clean for the entire gym.

The fitness floor, pools, spas and child care will all be open with restrictions. Equipment will be spaced out to promote social distancing; classes and child care will be on a reservation basis. Chuckran said the gym is still waiting on official guidance for pool capacity.

"We did get the variance yesterday that we can have pickup basketball; however, we are going to have minimum basketballs out there and we are going to be cleaning every 30 minutes -- not only the balls, but anything in any touched space out there."

Chuckran said that not all of their staff was required to be tested for COVID-19, but they will be subject to temperature checks every day when they come to work. Anyone with a fever or who appears sick will be sent home.

More information on Lifetime's new policies can be found here.