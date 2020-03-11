Letecia Stauch to make 1st appearance in courtroom Wednesday for stepson's murder

The next chapter begins Wednesday in one of El Paso County's highest-profile cases when the stepmother of a missing boy makes her first physical appearance before a judge.

Letecia Stauch, 36, accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, made a video appearance before a judge last week four days after her arrest. Wednesday, however, marks her first appearance in a courtroom, where she will be officially charged in the case.

It's a moment the El Paso County Sheriff's Office knows the community is waiting for.

"We are anticipating it will draw quite a crowd," said EPSO Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.

The disappearance of Gannon Stauch on Jan. 27 captured the attention of people nationwide. Communities developed online as people from far-flung states like Alaska and Vermont followed the case intently, and when the news broke last week that the boy was presumed dead, hearts were broken across the country.

Already, people on social media have voiced their plans to arrive at the El Paso County courthouse as early as 7:30 Wednesday morning to camp out for the 4 p.m. court appearance.

Mynatt knows how invested people are in the case and says they have come up with a plan to keep both the public and the suspect safe.

"We want the public to know that safety and security to the public is not only really important to us, but it is to our inmate population at the El Paso County jail. That is our number one focus anytime somebody comes into the courthouse: we have safety and security in mind with anybody involved.”

Mynatt reminds the public that no matter how passionate they may feel, signs, outbursts, and any kind of communication attempt with Stauch is expressly forbidden.

"Have professional decorum: that means no signage, no yelling; there is absolutely no communicating with inmates whatsoever when they are in court, and if you do those type of things, you will be asked to leave immediately and you might even face charges depending on the situation, depending on the judge’s decision.”

Phones are also not permitted.

"If you are lucky enough to be afforded a seat in that courtroom ... remember not to have any cell phones, not to have any recording devices whatsoever.”

Mynatt says the judge is considering changing to a larger courtroom that can hold more people, but even so, depending on how many people show up, many will not get a seat.

"There is limited space in these courtrooms. We want to ensure that the community knows that due to the limited space you might not be afforded a seat."

That goes for the hallways as well, she said.

"There is also limited space in hallways. We limit the amount of people who can crowd certain areas because again safety and security is paramount here. We want to make sure that you don’t come down here just to see an event or a show of some sort. Understand that this is a professional courtroom and if you are lucky enough to have a seat in that courtroom to practice decorum while you are in that courtroom.”

During first appearances, defendants are officially charged in their case. Stauch faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with evidence.

Also Wednesday, there is a possibility of new charges filed in the case. Stauch reportedly attacked a deputy during her extradition to Colorado last week. To date, there is no paperwork in that case and the sheriff's office has declined to comment. That could all change Wednesday if new charges are brought up for that incident.

11 News will have a reporter in the courtroom Wednesday and will update this article if any new information is revealed.

