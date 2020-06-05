Mental evaluation ordered for step-mother in Gannon Stauch case

Letecia Stauch, step-mother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, appeared in court Friday in Colorado Springs. Letecia is being charged with with Gannon's death.

The defense has now asked for a competency evaluation. Letecia is expected to be moved to a state hospital within a week.

The prosecution says Gannon's jaw bone was sent from Florida this week to help identify his body. His identity had to be confirmed with dental records because of the state of his body when he was located in Florida.

Gannon's father, Al, was present in court. Gannon's mother was dialed in on the phone listening.

