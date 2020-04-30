Law enforcement seize $700K in pot plants in major El Paso County drug bust

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office just made one of its largest drug busts in department history.

Having evidence of illegal grows on two rural El Paso County properties, law enforcement executed two search warrants simultaneously on Wednesday. Those searches led law enforcement to a third property in the county.

By the end of the day, authorities had seized more $700,000 in marijuana plants, $28,000 in cash, and five firearms.

The grows, located in the 20000 block of Sahara Drive, 15000 block of Wagon Trail and 33000 block of East Highway 24, are all linked, the sheriff's office said. The busts were conducted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit, Tactical Support Unit, and Metro Vice Narcotics Intelligence (MVNI) Division. The latter also consists of Colorado Springs and Fountain police officers.

"These warrants mark one of the largest illegal marijuana cultivation operations and seizures to date for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff’s office will continue its efforts to aggressively go after those who are involved in the black-market marijuana and illegal marijuana grow business," the sheriff office said in a statement Thursday.

"We would like to thank our partners with MVNI ... for all their support and collaboration."